PHOENIX, (3TV/CBS5) -- A man has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at people gathered outside a women's clinic in Phoenix.
This happened on Oct. 10.
The investigation started when a man called police and said that "a doctor pulling out of the facility pointed a gun at him."
Police say they received multiple calls about the incident throughout the following week.
Detectives started gathering evidence in the case, including video taken by someone outside the clinic.
One video posted to You Tube clearly shows a man in a car pointing what appears to be a gun out the window as a group of anti-abortion protesters gathered outside.
Phoenix police have confirmed that the video is that of the incident reported.
Police were able to identify the suspect, and say they conducted an interview with him on Thursday Oct. 17.
On Friday, Oct. 18, officers began the process of taking the suspect into custody. He was set to be booked into the Maricopa County Jail on aggravated assault charges.
His name has not been released.
