PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police have made an arrest in the shooting of a 14-year-old boy Monday evening. A 16-year-old boy has now been taken into custody.
At about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a shooting call in a neighborhood near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. The boy was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say the two teens were inside the home with friends when the 16-year-old mishandled the gun and shot the 14-year-old.
After the shooting, Phoenix police say the 16-year-old fled the home and then carjacked a man down the street. He was not hurt.
Police didn't say how they caught up with the suspect.
The 16-year-old is being booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center for aggravated assault, weapons violations and armed robbery. His name is not being released at this time.
The 14-year-old boy remains in critical condition.
Editor's Note: Phoenix police originally said the boy was 13 years old.