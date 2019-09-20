PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police have made an arrest in a 2018 crash that left a 17-year old girl dead.
Police say 19-year-old Dakota Austin Behan is now in custody, facing charges of manslaughter and endangerment.
The crash on 32nd Street and Union Hills Drive on Sept. 12, 2018, left teen Anika Zibell dead. Three other people were hurt in the collision.
Police say Behan, who was 18 at the time, was behind the wheel of a Kia Optima that night. Police say the car was traveling northbound on 32nd Street at a high rate of speed when Behan failed to stop for the red light at Union Hills Drive.
His car collided with a 2006 Ford pickup, which was southbound on 32nd Street, turning left to go east on Union Hills Drive.
Behan’s vehicle then collided with a third vehicle, a 2010 Ford pickup, which was preparing to make a right turn from westbound Union Hills Drive.
Police say Zibell and a 16-year-old boy were passengers in Behan's car.
Zibell was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Following a year-long investigation, charges were submitted, and a warrant was issued for the arrest of Behan, who is now 19.
He was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on Thursday. Behan is charged with the death of Anika Zibell and for endangering the life of the other teenage passenger in his car when the collision occurred.