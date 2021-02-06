PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix and Phoenix Police Department are ordering an independent investigation into allegations of hate speech on an "inappropriate challenge coin" connected to the 2017 downtown protests.
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams and Phoenix City Manager Ed Zuercher released a joint statement on Saturday addressing the issue.
"Hate speech in any form is unacceptable and even more so from officers who we rightfully hold to the highest standards of excellence," said Chief Williams. "It will not be tolerated. We will take disciplinary action against officers involved in any illegal or unethical behavior."
The language on the coin allegedly has connections to a neo-nazi slogan. The coin was apparently circulated among some members of the police department following an anti-Trump protest when officers used tear gas and bean bag rounds on protesters. President Trump was holding a rally inside the convention center downtown on August 22, 2017.
"Working together with Chief Williams, I have instructed the City Attorney's office to begin the process of an outside investigation," said City Manager Ed Zuercher. "We do not accept hate speech at the city of Phoenix. It is unacceptable, and we must have an independent look at these disturbing allegations so we can take appropriate action."