PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Racial tensions, unrest, and public scrutiny might make it hard for someone to consider a career in law enforcement these days. But a local police academy instructor suggests the issues outside his classroom are motivating his students to serve.
“They started in March with the coronavirus, and the protesting, riots,” says Phoenix Police Sgt. Tony Angelo. “It just has really brought them closer.”
Angelo teaches basic training. He says he tackles tough issues in his classroom including racial bias, violence against police, and videos depicting police brutality. “We put the videos up, we put the facts that we know, and then we just start a conversation and ask them how they feel about it,” says Angelo.
Ethical policing is an important part of the discussion. Angelo, an officer for 25 years, says he challenges his recruits’ ideas about race. “If you think a certain group is a certain way, you’re not very educated. You haven’t been out in the streets to see,” says Angelo.
At a time when all eyes are on law enforcement, Angelo says, he tells recruits to do police work “from the heart.” He says his recruits are not wavering. Instead they are more determined to make a difference. “They want to be part of the change,” says Angelo. “They want to be the ones that go out there and influence and inspire and change the opinions.”