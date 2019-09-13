PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for suspects who shot a photographer in a park Thursday night.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix PD, the victim, a 33-year-old man, was in Encanto Park near 15th Avenue and Encanto when he was approached by three young men who asked him to take their photos.
After he took their pictures, they started calling him racial slurs and two of the suspects shot him.
The suspects fled the area and the victim was taken to a hospital.
Thompson said his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.