PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It wasn't just federal employees who were hurt by the government shutdown; their pets felt the impact as well.
But now a local pet shop is providing some relief in the form of a large-scale dog food donation!
The shop "Doggy Daze" is handing out free large bags of dog food to pet owners who were affected by the government shutdown.
"The stories are heartbreaking."
Doggy Daze owner Sean Kirk says he organized the giveaway to help ease the burden on federal workers.
"I saw a story of a lady on TV, and she and her dog were going to share a salad, and my heart just bled," said Kirk. "I said to myself, 'What can I do?'"
Kirk set up a Go Fund Me to help even more families with fur babies, and he's hoping donations will keep pouring in.
Dog owners can pick up the food at Doggy Daze at Seventh Street and Missouri Avenue.
If you'd like to help out, you can donate food or money, or visit the Go Fund Me page.
Kirk says the best part of this whole experience has been all the new friends he's made -- both of the two-legged and four-legged variety.
Thanks, Doggy Daze, for lending a "paw" to those in need!
5555 N 7th Street, Suite 126 (located in Basha's shopping plaza)
Phoenix, Arizona
(602) 626-5006
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/DoggyDazeAZ
