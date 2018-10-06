PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - If you think that your next Pap test could detect ovarian cancer, it's not likely.
That’s part of the reason why the Valley of the Sun Chapter of the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) is trying to raise awareness through dance.
This disease often goes undetected for too long.
Dressed in teal tutus’ and shirts, the “teal sisters” took to the main stage at the Ultimate Women’s Expo at the Phoenix Convention Center Saturday.
They’ve been rehearsing to “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten for months.
All of the performers are ovarian cancer survivors.
The women on stage not only got strength from one another, but from the song itself.
The ending line: "I've still got a lot of fight left in me."
“Every time I heard it, I’ve personally felt empowered and strong as a woman and as an ovarian cancer survivor,” said Michele Staples.
Staples, a former cheerleader for the Kansas City Chiefs, choreographed the dance. She was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer. She’s been free of the disease for two years.
“I just wanted to do that song for the flash mob to make my other teal sisters feel that same way,” she said.
The performers said they are so passionate about awareness is because of the vague symptoms of the disease.
According to the organization’s website, symptoms and signs can include:
-Bloating
-Pelvic or abdominal pain
-Trouble eating or feeling full quickly
-Feeling the need to urinate urgently or often
The NOCC encourages everyone, not just women, to be aware of the signs of ovarian cancer. They recommend visiting a doctor for if symptoms arise just to be sure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.