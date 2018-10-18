PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say an impaired driver is to blame in a hit-and-run crash that left one woman seriously injured late Wednesday night.
According to Sgt. Armando Carbajal, officers responded to the crash near 16th Street and Thomas Road just before 10 p.m.
Carbajal said the car was going northbound on 16th Street when it entered the intersection of Thomas Road and hit the 45-year-old woman who was crossing in the crosswalk.
She was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.
Police say the driver was impaired and left the scene but was located by officers a short time later.
He was identified as 26-year-old Daniel Pineda and was arrested and booked into jail on one count of driving under the influence and one count of hit-and-run causing serious injury.
The area was closed in all directions but has since reopened.
#BREAKING 16th and Thomas closed in ALL directions following serious car/pedestrian #accident. @phoenixpolice has at least 8 cars on scene #azfamily pic.twitter.com/CwX6C58dQM— Ryan Simms (@RyanTVNews) October 18, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.