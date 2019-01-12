PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in custody after she stabbed a customer during a robbery Saturday night at a Circle K in west Phoenix, police say.
The incident was reported around 8 p.m. near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police said the woman was robbing the Circle K with a knife.
A customer was stabbed, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
Police said customers held the woman down until police arrived.
The woman is in custody and an investigation is ongoing.
