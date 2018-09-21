PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman and a 3-year-old boy are dead after a collision Friday night in south Phoenix, police said.
The crash was reported around 8 p.m. near 16th Street and Broadway Road, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
Police said witnesses reported an older model SUV was traveling northbound on 16th Street when it struck a woman and a young child.
Police said the woman and the child were not in a crosswalk when they were struck.
Fire crews arrived at the scene and pronounced the woman dead.
The victims were identified as Wanda J. Trujillo, 52, and Enoch Trujillo, 3.
The child was transported to a hospital in extremely critical condition with life-threatening injuries, firefighters said. The boy later died at the hospital.
Police said the suspected vehicle did not stay at the scene.
Anyone with information was asked to call Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.
(3) comments
What's with all the Hispanic pedestrians getting struck by cars?? Don't they have cars in Mexico anymore? Don't they realize they can kill you when you walk in front of them?
YOUR A FRICKIN PREJUDICE IDIOT AND ITS PEOPLE LIKE YOU WHO MAKE THIS WORLD A BAD PLACE MORON!!
So it doesn't happen more frequently in some areas than others? Or are statistics and common sense offensive? Are you triggered by the obvious?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.