PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Police are investigating a “stranger danger” incident in which somebody grabbed a girl as she rode her bike in a Phoenix neighborhood.
It happened the evening of Saturday, April 20.
According to police, an 11-year-old girl was riding her bike in the neighborhood northwest of 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. when she saw a man a in black sweatshirt standing near a stop sign at the corner of 19th Avenue and Westcott Drive.
The girl told police she heard somebody run up behind her and then felt somebody grab and pull her arm.
Police said she kicked the suspect and rode her bike home.
The police were called, but officers who searched the area did not find anybody matching the description of the suspect.
“Detectives are investigating this occurrence and, at this time, do not have a description to release to the public,” Sgt. Jamie Rothschild of the Phoenix Police Department said.
If you saw anything in the area of 19th Avenue and Westcott Drive Saturday evening, please call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
Rothschild said incidents like this should serve as a reminder to everyone “to remain vigilant of your surroundings and, if you ever see anything suspicious, please report it immediately.”
