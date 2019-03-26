PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police say a homeless man punched another man in the face, and that victim then fell into the street and was fatally struck by a car.
The incident occurred Monday morning in the area of 19th and Glendale avenues.
Phoenix police officers were initially called out to investigate an accident involving an injured person.
When officers arrived, they found the victim on the ground. He was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Witnesses told officers that the victim was walking on the east side of 19th Avenue when the suspect, later identified as Aaren Shivers, 37, walked up to him.
Police say Shivers then punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall into the street.
A vehicle traveling northbound on the 19th Avenue then ran over the victim. Police say Shivers then took off.
Police were able to obtain surveillance video from a city bus that was traveling behind the vehicle that struck the victim.
According to police, the surveillance video showed Shivers "intentionally striking the victim with a closed fist to his face."
Officers later located Shivers and took him to Phoenix police headquarters for questioning.
Shivers told officers that the victim said "something unknown to him" when he punched him. Shivers told police he then fought back by hitting the victim and continued to walk following the incident. Shivers added that he never seen the victim before the incident.
Shivers was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
