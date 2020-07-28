PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman was arrested on child abuse charges Saturday after police say she answered the door topless while they responded to her child's 911 call.
According to court documents, the 11-year-old girl called the police to report that 30-year-old April Rogers was hitting her. When police arrived at the home, Rogers answered the door topless, holding her other child, an 11-month-old girl. Police say Rogers appeared impaired because she was slurring her words and her breath smelled of alcohol.
Police found the 11-year-old girl huddled in her room, speaking on the phone with her grandmother. The child told police that Rogers came home drunk and started arguing with her because she didn't make food for Rogers. She said that's when Rogers grabbed her by the shirt, started hitting her, pulled her hair, and pinned her to the ground.
Police looked at videos from various nanny cameras around the house and saw the attack. Documents state that the clips showed Rogers walking into the victim's room naked and dragging her off the bed by the shirt, then pinning her to the ground and hitting her at least 15 times.
Rogers was arrested and booked on one count of child abuse.