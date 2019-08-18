PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect was shot while trying to break in to an apartment in Phoenix early Sunday morning, police say.

According to Det. Luis Samudio, the suspect broke in to the victim's apartment at about 2:30 a.m. at a complex near 7th Street and Camelback Road

Samudio said the victim fired a gun at the suspect. 

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

 

