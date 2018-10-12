PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left one man dead early Friday morning.
According to Sgt. Armando Carbajal, officers responded to a home in the area of 59th Avenue and Baseline Road for a call of shots fired.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The Phoenix Fire Department pronounced the man dead on scene, Carbajal said.
Police say the suspected entered the home and shot the man then fled. A witness who was at the home told officers that she did not know the suspect.
The suspect is outstanding and the investigation is ongoing.
