A suspect has been hospitalized after a domestic violence situation led to an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix early Saturday morning.
According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, officers were called to a home near 79th and Campbell avenues for a domestic violence call.
When officers arrived on scene, they confronted the suspect who pointed a shotgun at the officers.
Fortune said both officers fired at the suspect and struck him. He was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.
No officers were injured.
