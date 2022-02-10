PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — There are speeding cars on highways and burnouts in the middle of intersections. The need for speed has been a real problem in the Valley. So much so that Phoenix police received funding last February for a street racer task force. It's a dedicated unit that police said is making a difference along with new laws to help crack down on dangerous drivers, though people around central Phoenix said it's still a problem. "It seems to start about 8 o'clock," said Lin Cobb, who lives in central Phoenix. "It is constant car racing on Missouri (Ave)."

But dangerous drivers taking over Valley intersections and drag racers using public roads as their tracks is happening less and less, according to the Phoenix Police Department, thanks to its street racer task force, which was funded last February. "It's a multipronged approach. It's intelligence-driven, just noticing the types of crimes and the reports are, this is where the community comes in calling us and telling us where they see this type of activity," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky.

During a recent subcommittee hearing, police said 90% of their task force efforts go toward side-by-side street racing and less than 5% for street takeovers. Police said they're having success with new laws implemented, which allows officers to impound street racers' cars. They took more than 220 of them in 2021.

There have been 6,000 calls for service in 2020, down to around 4,500 in 2021. Police had 2,000 citations in 2020 to around 500 last year and over 5,000 charges in 2020 to a little over a thousand in 2021. Despite their efforts, police said their work is not done and have a message for the street racers they have not caught. "You may get away with it one day or the next, but we will identify you and arrest you," said Sgt. Krynsky.

Police want to make clear even though they're making progress, and their work is not done. Street racers may be going to other cities, which is why Phoenix Police is partnering with agencies across the Valley. Police released the following stats since the street racer task force started on Nov. 24, 2019, and Feb. 5