PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for a suspect accused of shoplifting from a Circle K and stabbing an employee in Phoenix.
Police say a woman, around 35 to 40 years of age, stole items from a Circle K near 19th and Campbell avenues on Wednesday around 4:15 a.m.
[WATCH: Woman stabs Circle K employee after shoplifting in Phoenix, police say]
The woman then allegedly stabbed an employee in the parking lot.
Police say she fled the scene on a bicycle and has been seen in the area before.
She is described as a black female, 5-foot-6-inches tall, around 200 pounds, wearing a gray tank top, black hat, black pants, black sandals and large glasses.
She was seen leaving on a maroon or black mountain bike with white letters on the side and a basket in the front.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
