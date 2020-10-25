PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Police shot and killed a suspect after a domestic violence call that left a woman dead and a teen boy injured led to an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix Sunday night.
It happened at around 10 p.m. Sunday at a home near the I-17 north of Jomax.
Sgt. Maggie Cox with the Phoenix Police Department said officers were called to the neighborhood after multiple calls about a fight at the home. Callers told police that a man was asking them for a gun so he could kill himself. Cox said the man also called police himself and told them he had a gun.
When officers arrived, they found the man outside of the house where he told officers he had a gun and pointed what appeared to be a gun at them. Both officers fired their weapons, hitting and killing the man. He was pronounced dead on scene. Cox said a black hard-shell eyeglasses case was used as a simulated weapon and was found next to the suspect.
Cox said officers then went inside the house and found a 46-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a hospital in critical condition where the woman was later pronounced dead. It is not clear whether the suspect shot them. Cox said they were found with "trauma" and police will investigate what caused that trauma.
Officers also found an 11-year-old girl at one of the neighbor's homes. She was not injured. It's not clear if she is a witness to the homicide. The two children involved are the suspect and woman's children. It is not clear if the two are still married or divorced.
"There's no routine domestic violence call, they can go violent quickly," Cox said.
This is the 46th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 68th overall in the state in 2020.