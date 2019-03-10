PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police said they are searching for a man suspected of killing another man after he borrowed his cell phone last month.
Police said on Feb. 13. around 8 p.m., the victim was in a parking lot near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road and was approached by the suspect, Keesean Jones.
After borrowing the victim's cell phone, Jones took off running with the cell phone. The victim tried to chase Jones, who then turned and shot the victim as he was running away, police said.
The victim died of his injuries.
Police said Jones is an 18-year-old black man who is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.
