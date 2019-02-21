PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are looking for three people who may have information on a shooting over a cell phone that left one man dead.
The shooting happened last Wednesday outside a McDonald's near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road.
[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Man shot to death by suspect who took off with cell phone in south Phoenix]
Police say 34-year-old Eric Hernandez allowed a man he didn't know to use his cell phone. The man turned to run away with the phone and Hernandez chased him. That's when the man turned around and shot Hernandez.
[READ MORE: Phoenix-area mother grieves son murdered by man he tried to help]
Sgt. Tommy Thompson says three people may know more about what happened and police would like to identify and locate them to find out if they have any information.
They are described as two short black men in their early 20s and one short black woman in her early 20s.
Thompson said they may be associated with a newer model, possibly silver or gray 4-door sedan.
Anyone with information on who these people are is encouraged to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.