PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department on Monday released body-camera videos of the moments before police shot and killed James Porter Garcia in the driveway of a Phoenix home on July 4.
The Department released video of the aftermath of the shooting two days after it happened, but held off on showing what preceded it.
It all started with a 911 caller who said a man who stabbed him earlier in the week had returned to the area and was threatening him again, according to police. The caller told officers that the suspect was a Hispanic man around 28-years-old and thought his name was "Eric."
"The victim lead officers to a home on Glenrosa, telling them one man had a knife and another had a gun," Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said in the Phoenix PD video.
Arizona’s Family received the body worn camera in the video below from Phoenix police. This video was edited and released by Phoenix police. Arizona’s Family asked for the entire video via a public record request, which was released on July 20. (Note: Video contains strong language.)
When police arrived, they found Garcia inside a car in the driveway of the home. Police knocked on the driver's side window and asked him to turn off the car and get out so they could identify people in the area. Garcia refused to get out his car.
Garcia told police he didn't have any identification with him and identified himself as Samuels Garcia-Salazar and changed it to John Salazar Banuelos and told police he was 38 years old.
"Garcia admits to the officer he has a misdemeanor warrant," Fortune said. The officers on the scene were more concerned with the fact that there was a stabbing in the area and that they needed to clear people from the area.
"One minute and 15 seconds into this conversation with the sergeant, Garcia rolls up the window, but still doesn't get out of the car. Less than a minute later, one of the officer shouts, "He's got a gun!"
According to police, when the officers demanded Garcia drop the gun, he allegedly began to lift it instead. That's when the officers shot into the car. Garcia died at the hospital.
A few days after the incident, the Phoenix Police Department identified the officers who shot Garcia as Noel Trevino, 29, and Gregory Wilson, 31.
At the request of Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams, the FBI is conducting an independent civil rights review of the case.
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams 'not afraid of oversight' as FBI looks at officer-involved shooting
This incident led to protesters outside a police station near the 62nd Avenue and Encanto Boulveard on July 5. No arrests were reported at the protest.