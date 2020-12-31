PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Phoenix Police Department has released surveillance video of a suspect in the deadly shooting of a young man walking home from work early in the morning on Christmas Day.
According to police, the man in the video confronted Tyler Cariel, 18, in the area of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road at about 6:30 a.m. Monique Cardiel, Tyler's mom, said he was worked at the Circle K at 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road and was headed home to spend some time with his family before returning for a double shift.
The suspect seen in the Phoenix Police Department video is a Black man wearing a purple hoodie and dark pants. Cox said investigators are confident that he was involved in Tyler's death.
"We know somebody out there in the community has information that can help us solve this crime," Sgt. Maggie Cox said Wednesday afternoon. "No detail is too small."
"I just want somebody – anybody – to come forward with an information, no matter what it is," Monique said as she held a picture of his son in his graduation cap and gown. "Help me bring justice for my son. He didn't deserve this. He was so innocent."
Monique said Tyler was saving money to buy a truck and planned to go to college.
"I don't know what my son did to you that was so wrong to make you feel like you had to do this to him," Monique said tearfully, addressing the person who shot and killed Tyler.
"We need the community's help," Cox reiterated. "Help us bring justice to Monique and her family."