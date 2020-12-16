PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Phoenix Police Department has released a graphic video that shows one of their K9 officers being shot and police officer’s deadly exchange of gunfire with the suspect involved.

The video contains strong language and graphic images which could be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

Police 911 dispatchers were called by a resident who told them they had overheard threats and then gunfire around 3 a.m. on December 3 at an apartment complex near 19th and Dunlap avenues.

Phoenix police ID suspect who wounded hero K-9 in officer-involved shooting Police are calling one of their K-9s a hero after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Phoenix Thursday morning.

“… He kept telling him, ‘He’s gonna die N**** you’re gonna die’… then I just heard a gunshot right now, go off.” The caller was able to direct officers to a specific apartment in the complex.

The video explains how when officers arrived at the apartment in question, they made an announcement for everyone in the unit to come out – five people exited the apartment.

After about an hour with officers staged on scene outside, they decided to enter the apartment with K9 officer ‘Dennis’ taking the lead. The video shows the K9 officer making his way into the apartment on a long lead – searching the living room and kitchen without finding anyone.

That’s when other officers enter the apartment’s front rooms and send the K9 toward the back bedrooms. As the K9 officer makes his way down the hall toward the back bedrooms, gunfire erupts from the first room on the left, striking the dog.

The injured K9, still on a lead, whines and staggers back towards his handler on the other end of the leash. All other officers retreat from the apartment and take up points surrounding the apartment. None fired their weapons inside the apartment, according to police.

After just a few moments, the suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Maurice Jackson, exits the apartment and is seen raising a gun pointing and shooting towards officers. Officers return fire hitting Jackson. He was taken to a hospital where he died. Investigators say they found a handgun along with a knife and a set of brass knuckles where he fell.

The video explains how no officers were hit during this gunfire, but a police cruiser positioned behind two of the officers was hit by Jackson’s gunfire during the exchange.

Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say K9 officer Dennis was hit in the mouth, neck and chest. Officials say he was treated at an emergency vet and is expected to make a full recovery.

None of the 5 officers involved in the shooting have been identified, all are assigned to the Desert Horizon Precinct. The shooting is under review by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.