PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a man who allegedly ran a red light caused a crash that left another man dead Thursday night.
It happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road. Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said an SUV was seen heading south on 35th Avenue and drove through a red light when it collided with a small car that was heading west on Buckeye Road. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to collide into the traffic light and a water control box.
The driver of the small car, 20-year-old Jared Carillo, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old man, stayed on scene. Fortune said the 27-year-old showed signs of impairment. Investigators are waiting for toxicology results to determine appropriate charges. His name has not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.