PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Monday, the Phoenix Police Department released audio of numerous calls received by their 911 operators that pertained threats.
According to the Department, the calls with the alleged threats were received by their 911 operators after a cellphone video of a controversial confrontation with Phoenix police officers and a family on May 27 went viral.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix PD says, during the time following the release of the video, operators received nearly 1,800 calls. These calls are currently under review for viable threats.
The calls that are confirmed to have the required components of threatening remarks, will be further investigated Thompson said.
One caller can be heard saying, "I pray that you die, you evil white *bleep*!"
Another person called in with death wishes for one of the Phoenix officers involved in the video.
"Hi. Yeah, I just watched a new video of one of your cops assaulting a black mother. That guy should be shot dead," said the caller. "You guys, your cops *bleep* suck. You understand? You guys suck."
That same caller added that he hoped a bomb is in the office of where the operator was located.
