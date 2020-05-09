PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police need help identifying a home burglary suspect who was caught on camera inside a home earlier this year.
It was earlier this year on February 14 when a video camera captured very good pictures of this suspect as he is committing this burglary in a home near 15th Street and Romley Road, says Phoenix Police Department spokesman, Sgt. Jamie Rothschild.
It happened in the middle of the day, around 2 p.m. when the man entered the home through a doggy door. Investigators say he took gaming equipment and other electronic items.
Phoenix police say the suspect is a black man about 20-30 years old, 5'9", 150 lbs., with a mustache, goatee and nose piercings.
Anyone with information can contact Silent Witness anonymously at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.