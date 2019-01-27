PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men were seriously injured after a crash involving two ATVs Sunday afternoon in west Phoenix, police said.
The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police said witnesses told detectives that both men were driving westbound on W. Virginia Avenue and were possibly racing each other. When the Yamaha YFM70 made a right turn in front of the Yamaha Raptor, it caused the Raptor to collide with the YFM70, police said.
Police said the force of the impact caused the Raptor to drive off the roadway and collide into a stop sign on the northwest corner of 65th and W. Virginia avenues.
A 19-year-old man is in critical condition and an 18-year-old man is in serious condition.
Police said both men were transported to a hospital and neither of them was wearing a helmet.
Police said an investigation is ongoing.
