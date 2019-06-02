PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man died after he was struck by a vehicle in Phoenix late Saturday night.
The incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. near 51st and Sweetwater avenues.
Police say Jerry Smith, 36, began crossing the area on a "Don’t Walk signal" and left the crosswalk as the traffic light changed to green.
That's when Smith was struck by a northbound Chevy Silverado pickup truck in the curb lane.
Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.
Phoenix police said the pickup driver was evaluated.
Police do not believe speed and impairment were factors in the crash. No charges will be filed.
