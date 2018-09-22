A man was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix early Saturday morning, police said.
Around 5:03 a.m., officers responded to a call reporting a fight at a home near 79th and Campbell avenues for a domestic violence call.
When officers arrived they met with the caller. Officers were told told the man was inside the home physically assaulting his girlfriend, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
The officers gave commands at the open door of the home and went inside when there was no response. The officers called out for the man and woman. Officers heard what sounded like a struggle and woman crying, police said.
The officers walked toward the woman's voice and called out for the man and woman. The officers saw the bedroom door shut "violently" and heard what sounded like a shotgun racking behind the door, police said.
The officers forced their way into the room and were immediately confronted by an armed suspect. The suspect pointed the shotgun at the officers who both shot the suspect, police said.
Police said the victim was safely taken out of the room.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
No officers were injured.
