PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man prevented a situation from getting worse when he forced an intruder to lie down at gunpoint, according to court documents.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, May 10, near 67th Avenue near Thomas Road.
Police said right after a man left his apartment, 38-year-old Francisco Antonio Armendariz "aggressively" knocked on his door with his girlfriend still inside the apartment. She looked through the peephole and saw Armendariz pacing back and forth on the third-floor landing.
That's when the woman went back to her bedroom, locked the door and called her boyfriend.
The man then came back to the apartment and saw Armendariz opened the front door. He then drew his handgun and told Armendariz to lie down on the ground, court documents say.
Armendariz did, and police were called.
Officers arrived and took Armendariz into custody.
Court documents say Armendariz admitted to getting into the apartment through an unlocked kitchen window.
While at the jail, police said Armendariz punched a man who was sleeping and handcuffed in the intake waiting area. The victim possibly suffered a broken nose.
Armendariz faces one count of first-degree trespassing and one count of aggravated assault.
Bond was set at $10,000.
The 'brown cancer' continues to raise its ugly head...
This is one dumb f-I kin idiot. You can’t fix stupid lock his ^ss up throw away the key
This POS is a cali-p****. That’s why there’s an influx in crime here in the valley. All these LA low-lives coming here.
Boyfriend should have finished it!
