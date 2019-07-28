PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a crashed car early Sunday morning.
According to Sgt. Vince Lewis, officers responded to a call of a shooting and a crash just after midnight near 32nd Street and Baseline Road.
[WATCH: Police investigating after driver found shot to death in Phoenix]
Officers found a man who had been shot to death inside of a crashed car.
Lewis said police believe the man was shot and killed before the car crashed.
No suspect information was released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.
(3) comments
Tons of criminal illegals in that area.....scary!
Hope the car isnt to damaged
This is an illegal neighborhood.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.