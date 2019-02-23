PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was found dead Saturday inside a home in Phoenix, police said.
The incident was reported near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police said detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.
Police said there are no suspects or additional information at this time.
Anyone with information was asked to call Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.
