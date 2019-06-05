PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is facing more than a dozen charges after he fled from a police officer while going nearly 70 miles over the speed limit, and then apologizing repeatedly when getting caught, police say.
It happened on Sunday, in the neighborhood of Grand Avenue and Greenway Road.
At around 5:45 p.m., police said an officer spotted 36-year-old Billy Joe Curtis speeding, so the officer turned on the police lights and sirens to pull him over.
Curtis increased his speed and hit a bump where he went "fully airborne," according to court paperwork.
That's when the officer turned off the lights and sirens.
Curtis then went through a stop sign and slammed into another car, going 91 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone, police said.
Police said Curtis got out of his car and ran into a man's fenced-in backyard.
Officers showed up, and Curtis ran from them for a little bit before being arrested.
Police said the passenger in the car Curtis hit was hospitalized.
According to court documents, marijuana was found in Curtis' car, and he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.084. His license had also been canceled, police said.
While Curtis was in the police department's booking room, he kept repeating, "I'm sorry I ran from you."
He was booked on two counts of endangerment, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of failure to stay at the scene of an accident with an injury, one count of criminal trespass, one count of unlawful flight, one count of marijuana possession, one count of DUI, one count of DUI with BAC of .08 or more, one count of aggravated DUI with revoked license, one count of driving with a canceled license, one count of exceeding the speed limit by up 20/45 miles per hour and one count of reckless driving.
