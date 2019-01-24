PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have arrested a man who they say bludgeoned another man with a wooden board at the two men's shared house Saturday night.
According to court documents, 48-year-old Jeffrey Martinez, was arrested after officers responded to the home near 24th Street and McDowell Road for a call about two men fighting.
[PDF: Court documents for Jeffrey Martinez]
When police arrived, they found Martinez on top of the victim. Martinez followed officers' instructions to get off the victim.
The victim told police he couldn't move because he was injured.
Documents state that he had "injuries on nearly every plane of his body" including eight broken ribs and a collapsed lung. He was transported to a local hospital.
The victim told police the two men had been working on the roof of a backyard structure that was still under construction. The victim said that Martinez pushed him off the roof of the structure and began beating him with a 2x4 wooden board.
Documents state that the victim was struck up to 12 times. The victim said that Martinez then threw the board aside and straddled him and starting punching him with his fists.
That's when officers arrived and told Martinez to get off the victim.
After being arrested, Martinez told police that the victim "got a crazy look in his eye while holding the saw" and that's why Martinez pushed him off the roof. Martinez told police he was acting in self-defense.
He was booked on multiple counts of assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.