PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa man is facing several charges after police said he shot a couple in Phoenix over car repairs. The husband later died.
Warren Everett Ayers was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon.
According to court paperwork, the husband, 53-year-old Kenneth Hendricks, and his wife were working on an unidentified friend's car in the driveway of their home near Roeser Road and 16th Street around 10:20 p.m. on May 20.
[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Man dead, wife hurt after Phoenix double shooting; suspects sought]
The man then got into an argument over the repair costs.
That's when a friend of the man, Ayers, showed up, and shot the couple with a handgun, police said.
Police say Hendricks died at the hospital and his wife suffered injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.
Ayers and the man then took off.
Police later interviewed the man, who denied knowing Ayers, saying he didn't know his name or where he lived.
However, investigators said location data through his phone placed him at the shooting scene and had him and Ayers going to Mesa, where Ayers lived, after the shooting.
Police said the man denied knowing there was going to be a shooting.
Detectives said they were able to track down Ayers with phone records and through family.
Officers said he was on parole and was not allowed to have a gun.
Ayers was positively identified in a photo line-up, police said.
Ayers was arrested and booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons.
(5) comments
Good thing we have guns to help settle our petty disputes. Guns make our lives SO much better.....
He was on parole and not allowed to have a gun. Boy that law really helped didn't it.
And I’m sure he went through proper protocol to obtain the weapon.
This guy's identity better be checked cause something awfully white about it. LOL
E woukd shoot the seamstress for trying to fix thier underwear panties too[crying]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.