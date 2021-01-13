PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After about eight months, Phoenix police said they made an arrest in the murder of a medical transport driver for the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Eighteen-year-old Kennon Grover was taken into custody on Tuesday around 5 a.m. Investigators said he blamed being on cocaine and being drunk for the shooting.

Police said 59-year-old Delfino Picazo had arrived near Second Avenue and McKinley Street, which is south of Roosevelt Street, to pickup a passenger around 5:30 a.m. on April 6. That's when detectives said Grover showed up and demanded money from Picazo. Grover then shot Picazo in the head, police said.

Driver of medical transport van found shot to death in downtown Phoenix Video from the scene showed police looking at a van with the logo of a company called Owl Inc. Transportation on the door.

Court documents said Grover later told six people through social media that he had committed the murder. He told an acquaintance that the story had been on azfamily.com and it was the shooting about a medical transport shooting, according to court paperwork.

After the murder, he went to the Hopi Reservation until he thought it was safe to return to Phoenix, detectives said. Police didn't say how they caught up with Grover. Court documents said after he was arrested, the teen said felt "bad about it" and was sorry. He also told investigators he threw his gun into the canal, police said. Grover was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery with a deadly weapon.