AHWATUKEE (3TV/CBS 5) − Police say a woman was shot and a man was arrested after a "domestic violence situation" in Ahwatukee.
The shooting was dispatched to an apartment complex near 44th Street and Chandler Boulevard late Wednesday night.
Police say a domestic violence situation ended with the woman being shot and a man being led out to a squad car in handcuffs.
The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No further details have been released.
The Phoenix Police Department is still investigating.
