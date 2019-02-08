PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man is accused of biting off another man's ear during a fight.
Phoenix Police say 25-year-old Edward Anthony Lopez Gomez faces one count of aggravated assault.
The incident happened the evening of Thursday, Feb. 7.
Officers responded to a call of an assault at a Phoenix apartment.
Police say Gomez and the victim, his boyfriend, had apparently gotten into a fight, and the caller said the suspect had bitten the ear off of the other man.
When police arrived at the scene, the victim was standing in the parking lot, "holding part of his left ear in his hand," according to the police report.
Fire crews transported the victim to John C. Lincoln Hospital.
The victim told police the fight began when Gomez accused him of cheating. He stated that the verbal argument turned physical when the suspect "cornered him in the bathroom," and then "bit his ear off."
The victim said Gomez was his boyfriend and that they have been in a relationship for three years.
Gomez was later arrested. He told police he bit the victim in self-defense.
