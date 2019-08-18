PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 21-year-old military member was shot while trying to break into an apartment in Phoenix early Sunday morning, police say.
According to Det. Luis Samudio, the man broke into the victim's apartment at about 2:30 a.m. at a complex near 7th Street and Camelback Road.
Samudio said the tenant of the apartment fired a gun at the intruder. The tenant, a 27-year-old man, told officials he woke up from his sleep when the intruder broke the backdoor screen and then kicked the glass door.
The tenant told cops he shot the military member trying to get inside.
The intruder was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.
Arizona's Family learned that the deceased intruder was an airman from Luke Air Force Base.
"It’s kind of a freaky thing to come home to," said Dina Lopez, who lives at Alta Camelback, the apartment complex where the shooting happened. "It’s pretty scary just because nothing like that ever happens here. We have really good security, and the property management has been really good at making sure we feel safe. So, it’s a little bit surprising."
Another nearby resident of the area thought it was a bizarre situation too.
"It was kind of questionable. Like, what led up to him trying to break into an apartment?" said Jarvell George who lives close to the unit where the shooting happened.
Residents worry how the airman got through this gate.
"Each entry should have a camera, and I believe we should hold residences accountable for making sure the doors are locked and the gates are locked to keep people from entering the building," said George.
No criminal charges have been made at this time. The tenant who shot the airman stayed on the scene to help.
As this investigation is ongoing, stay connected with Arizona's Family for updates.
On this weeks episode of "Grindr Gone Wrong"...
Why isn't the killer in this article being called a suspect like the shooter in the article the other day was being called? The article a few days ago about a guy who shot someone at a homeless "camp" called that shooter a "suspect". I guess the pen was in a different writer's hand for this article, in the hand of someone who doesn't label people a suspect where no crime has been committed.
If the shooter in this article isn't being called a "suspect" by the news media then why is the shooter in the other article being called a "suspect" by the same news media outlet that produced both articles? No crime was committed by either shooter. Hopefully the shooter in the other article files a defamation lawsuit against AZFam for printing his name and labeling him a "suspect" when he isn't and never was a "suspect" since no crime had been committed in the shooting he was involved in. Wield your pens more wisely, idiots; remember, they're mightier than a sword and can do more damage.
Because one is plainly self defense whereas as the other is not. And if you think they’re both identical you need to go back to school and finish up your GED.
The Shootist. [happybirthday]
Airman now Deadman. Appropriate ending.
Are the police sure that the person wasn't just drunk and trying to get into his apartment? Or a friends apartment? How do they know he was there to burglarize the place? Was he wearing a mask? Carrying tools to break in with? Sober, drunk or on drugs? Next comes the family suing for wrongful death. Bet they already have a dozen lawyers lined up to file the claim.
Bob you should not comment you are dumb.
Arizona has a castle doctrine. Even if it turns out that the guy was drunk and trying to get into the wrong apartment, the apartment tenant was within his rights to shoot him and is immune to wrongful death lawsuits or any other lawsuits as a result of the shooting.
Dude - Just FYI, being "justified" in using deadly force is not the same thing as "needing" to use deadly force... A shooter may escape criminal liability, but not necessarily civil liability.
You might want to go back and reread Arizona's Castle Doctrine more closely. The tenant will have to show, worst case prove, that his life was actually in danger. I agree with original comment. Stay safe Idaho!
It’s you who needs to re read the law, assuming you read it at all. First, the tenant doesn’t need to prove anything. The burden on the state to prove that it was not self defense. In Arizona, self defense is not limited to where there is threat of bodily harm. If the tenant reasonably believes that the perpetrator was trying to commit a serious felony (burglary) then self defense is met.
Genius when you kick in a screen amd bust through a door its called breaking and entering. If you know the tenant then i suggest you call him to come oen the door if not then you get what you deserve . You have got to be liberal only a dimicrat moron would try and change the hard favts to fit his narrative.
Breaking into a home that’s not yours is burglary whether you’re drunk or sober. Get a clue.
I wonder at what point this scumbag realized he messed with the wrong person? Good shooting, make him feel some pain.
The Supreme Court ruled the police have no obligation to protect you. It's up to you to defend yourself. Darwin awards for all criminals who've died at the hands of a potential victim. Your sacrifice is appreciated however your absence from the gene pool will not be missed.
Supreme Court has never said that. GTFO loser.
Moral of the story: Don't illegally enter someone else's apartment at 2:30 in the morning.
By kicking in the screen and busting the door down. Had there been a ban on gins this homeowner may have gotten killed himself. 1776 will commence again if they try and leave us defenseless.
Hang that s o b
Hope you die.
Now that's not very nice!
Central valley savagery
