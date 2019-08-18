PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 21-year-old military member was shot while trying to break in to an apartment in Phoenix early Sunday morning, police say.
According to Det. Luis Samudio, the man broke into the victim's apartment at about 2:30 a.m. at a complex near 7th Street and Camelback Road.
Samudio said the tenant of the apartment fired a gun at the intruder. The tenant, a 27-year-old man, told officials he woke up from his sleep when the intruder broke the backdoor screen. This is when the tenant shot him.
The intruder was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.
Arizona's Family learned that the deceased intruder was an airman from Luke Air Force Base.
No criminal charges have been made at this time. The tenant stayed on the scene to help.
As this investigation is ongoing, stay connected with Arizona's Family for updates.
(12) comments
The Shootist. [happybirthday]
Airman now Deadman. Appropriate ending.
Are the police sure that the person wasn't just drunk and trying to get into his apartment? Or a friends apartment? How do they know he was there to burglarize the place? Was he wearing a mask? Carrying tools to break in with? Sober, drunk or on drugs? Next comes the family suing for wrongful death. Bet they already have a dozen lawyers lined up to file the claim.
Bob you should not comment you are dumb.
Arizona has a castle doctrine. Even if it turns out that the guy was drunk and trying to get into the wrong apartment, the apartment tenant was within his rights to shoot him and is immune to wrongful death lawsuits or any other lawsuits as a result of the shooting.
I wonder at what point this scumbag realized he messed with the wrong person? Good shooting, make him feel some pain.
The Supreme Court ruled the police have no obligation to protect you. It's up to you to defend yourself. Darwin awards for all criminals who've died at the hands of a potential victim. Your sacrifice is appreciated however your absence from the gene pool will not be missed.
Moral of the story: Don't illegally enter someone else's apartment at 2:30 in the morning.
Hang that s o b
Hope you die.
Now that's not very nice!
Central valley savagery
