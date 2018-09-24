AHWATUKEE (3TV/CBS 5) − The Phoenix Police Department is actively investigating a social media threat directed toward Mountain Pointe High School Sunday night.
The school posted a message late last night about the threat.
They said the administration was made aware of the social media post that threatened violence toward the school and immediately notified the Phoenix Police Department, who have also received numerous reports about the threat from citizens.
Phoenix police said they are actively investigating the situation. In addition, they have asked that only those with additional information about the threat to contact law enforcement moving forward.
A Tempe Union High School District official said a threat and a photo of a gun was posted to an anonymous social media account late last night. At this time, they are not able to determine if this is a credible threat.
They said the threat does not appear to be related to a threat posted last week by another student.
School will remain open today, however, teachers have been instructed to not penalize students who are absent.
They provided a list of things students/parents should do ahead of the school day:
- Should parents want to keep their children home, absences will be excused. Please contact the absence line to report your student's absence.
- Students coming to school should leave their backpacks at home. The school will have a bag check for students who have after school activities and need to bring other items.
- Girls should bring small or clear purses.
- Students must wear their ID's.
The district said Phoenix police will have extra officers on campus and the district will also assign additional security.
Phoenix police said the investigation is ongoing. They have not identified or arrested any suspects thus far.
Here is the message posted on their website:
"Sunday, Sept. 23 (approx. 11:30 pm)
Mountain Pointe Families and Staff:
Administration was made aware of a social media post made tonight that threatened violence toward Mountain Pointe. We immediately notified Phoenix Police, who have also received numerous reports about the threat from concerned community members
Phoenix Police have asked us to reassure our families and staff that they are actively investigating the matter. They have also asked that only those with additional information about the threat contact law enforcement moving forward. There have been many reports about the post.
We really wish we had more information to give you but at this point, this is all we know. We will continue to update you as we learn more about the threat throughout the night and into the morning.
Mountain Pointe Administration".
