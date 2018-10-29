PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Phoenix Police Department are investigating a shooting that has left one man hospitalized early Monday morning.
Police say neighbors heard gunshots near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road and reported it to 911.
When officers arrived, they located an adult male outside with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was transported in an unknown condition.
Police are at the scene investigating and currently do not have any information on possible suspects.
No further details were released.
Stay tuned to Arizona’s Family for the latest developments on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.