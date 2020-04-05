Phoenix shooting investigation

Phoenix police are looking into a deadly shooting that happened late Saturday  night near 57th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Phoenix police were called to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. at an apartment complex near Thomas Road and I-10. When officers arrived they found a 25-year-old man, identified as Drew James, with a gunshot wound. Phoenix fire crews took the man to a hospital where he died.

Apartment shooting scene in Phoenix

Phoenix police found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound late Saturday night at this apartment complex.

Police officials say they have found no suspect or motive behind the shooting. The victim's name has not been released. 

Detectives are continuing to investigate and looking for anyone who has information to call the police or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 (WITNESS).

 

