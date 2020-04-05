PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A shooting in Phoenix late Saturday night has left one man dead and left police with little information about the shooter.
Phoenix police were called to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. at an apartment complex near Thomas Road and I-10. When officers arrived they found a 25-year-old man, identified as Drew James, with a gunshot wound. Phoenix fire crews took the man to a hospital where he died.
Police officials say they have found no suspect or motive behind the shooting. The victim's name has not been released.
Detectives are continuing to investigate and looking for anyone who has information to call the police or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 (WITNESS).