PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A husband captured and restrained a man after he sexually abused his wife in Phoenix on Tuesday, police said.
It all started when Leobardo Salas went into a house through an open screen door near 83rd Avenue and Indian School on Tuesday, according to court documents.
He saw a woman bathing her 2-year-old in the bathroom and police said he grabbed her arm and chest.
Her husband, who was in another building on the property with two other people, heard his wife's screams and ran to see what was going on.
When he went into the bathroom, Salas was trying to take the woman's pants off, police said.
The husband then "subdued" Salas and restrained him with a belt until police arrived, court paperwork said.
Salas later told police the husband beat him up.
Earlier that evening, officers said police were called on Salas because he refused to leave St. Augustine Catholic Church near 71st Avenue and Osborn.
He is also a suspect in a burglary that happened in the same neighborhood of the attempted sexual assault.
Salas was booked into jail on one count of sexual abuse, one count of attempted sexual assault and one count of second-degree burglary.
Police said Salas told them he hears voices that make him sexually assault.
He has a cash-only bond of $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.