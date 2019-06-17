Phoenix PD: 1 hurt in shooting after fight at Steele Indian School Park

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a park Monday night, the Phoenix Police Department said.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Vince Lewis says the shooting occurred after a fight broke out at Steele Indian School Park, which is near Central Avenue and Indian School Road.
The victim who was shot was taken to a hospital and is in extreme critical condition.
Two people are detained by police in connection with the shooting.
This investigation is still underway.
Check back for updates on this breaking news story.
