PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A hotel manager in Phoenix was arrested after police said he sexually abused women while they were interviewing for a job.
According to investigators, 51-year-old Chandulal Dhanan grabbed four women's breasts during job interviews between January 2019 and June 2020 while at the hotel. Another incident involved a woman who was a guest at "one of the establishments," police said. Detectives said DNA evidence linked Dhanani to at least one of the crimes. Police didn't release any other details.
He was taken into custody on Tuesday and booked into jail on six accounts of sexual abuse and one count of assault. The investigation into him is ongoing and police are looking for more information. Anyone with details about the incidents in Phoenix is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262-6151.
For those wanting to stay anonymous, they can call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)