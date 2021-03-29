PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Commander Greg Carnicle was killed in the line of duty a year ago on March 29, 2020 and in his honor, Phoenix police unveiled a historical marker Monday morning near 39th Drive and Cielo Grande.
Mayor Kate Gallego and Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams were among other city officials who were in attendance of the unveiling. Carnicle's family was also in attendance.
"On March 29, 2020 at about 4:40 p.m., Phoenix police officers were called to a residence in the area of 40th Drive and Pinnacle Peak for a disturbance call involving several roommates. One of the roommates was later identified as Jacob McIlveen. Officers asked Jacob to leave and over an hour later, Jacob closed the doors on officers. Commander Carnicle arrived on scene and a decision was made to enter the residence to recontact Jacob. While inside, Jacob refused to exit. As Commander Carnicle and other officers walked upstairs, Jacob shot at them," Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said holding back tears.
"Commander Carnicle, Officer Dowhan, and Officer Hubert were all injured by the gunfire. Additional officers who were already on scene were able to extract the three officers. All three officers were transported to a nearby hospital. Commander Carnicle died that night from his injuries that he sustained. This marker will be a reminder to our community of the ultimate sacrifice Commander Carnicle made that day. And remind us to never forget."
Carnicle's wife, Anne, spoke on his behalf.
"Greg was a selfless man. He was filled with integrity and always did what was best for his family, his community, and his fellow officers. That's why we know, I know, he would not have changed a thing from what happened a year ago. It was completely his choice knowing he might sacrifice," she says.
"While this past year has been the biggest challenge we have had to face, that the outreach of our community and the police department has so greatly helped us in this transition in life."
Carnicle is survived by his wife and four adult children. He was just months from retiring.
To see the full video of the unveiling, you can see it on Phoenix PD's Facebook page here.