PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say officers have documented more than 30 reports of possible explosions since October. In all, the agency has received more than 150 calls from residents concerned about loud, unexplained noises.
Phoenix police say they are diligently working leads related to reported explosions in the northwest Valley, but they are keeping details of the investigation close to the vest.
A retired explosives investigator says police are likely analyzing video evidence captured by home surveillance systems as they try to determine where the blasts are coming from, what the devices are made of and most importantly, who is setting off the bombs.
Anthony May is a retired investigator with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive and a certified post-blast investigator with the International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators.
“We would be going back looking at those old cases seeing if there’s (sic) any similarities,” says May.
May worked on a 2012 ATF investigation where someone was building bombs inside, what investigators determined, were hollowed out flashlights. He says the bombs were designed to go off when the light was turned on.
Investigators had the evidence they needed to connect the series of incidents in 2012. May says the common thread between the recent explosions appears to be the location, and investigators can use some techniques to identify suspects.
“One technique could be pinging the cell towers at the time of these noises at the time of these explosions,” says May. “See if there’s a single cellphone that happens to show up at each one of the locations.”
Phoenix police have released a photo of a “vehicle of interest” and continue to urge the public to call and report incidents and to call 480-WITNESS to leave a tip about the recent cases.
“Right now, it’s a big game between investigators and whoever’s making these noises,” says May.
A couple of weeks ago, Tempe police learned a bomb with a timer went off at a car wash, raising questions about whether the incident is related to the explosions.
May says there doesn’t appear to be any immediate link based on details that have been released by police. He also says evidence of a timer on the device does not necessarily indicate a higher level of sophistication, but such a device can be dangerous.
“Putting a timer on something ups the ante in the effect that now there is no guarantee of who or who is not going to be in the area when that device goes off,” says May. “With a timing device, it can be placed, depending on the device, 24 hours in advance, days in advance.”
Tempe police say there is no update in their case. Phoenix police have not been able to confirm whether the Tempe bomb is related to the string of explosions they are currently investigating.
